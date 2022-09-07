Skip to main content

‘Rings of Power’ Cast Slams Racist Threats Against Performers: “Middle-Earth Is Not All White”

A statement issued by the Prime Video show's castmembers addressed harassment and abuse directed at the performers of color: "We refuse to ignore it or tolerate it."

The cast of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is united in speaking out about racist threats that performers from the show have apparently faced.

A message posted to the project’s Twitter account Wednesday strongly condemned racist reactions to the series’ castmembers of color. The statement emphasized that, despite online criticisms to the contrary, author J.R.R. Tolkien created a “multi-cultural” world in which individuals from different backgrounds and races could join forces for good.

“We, the cast of Rings of Power, stand together in absolute solidarity and against the relentless racism, threats, harassment and abuse some of our castmates of color are being subjected to on a daily basis,” the statement read. “We refuse to ignore it or tolerate it.”

The message continued, “JRR Tolkien created a world which, by definition, is multi-cultural. A world in which free peoples from different races and cultures join together, in fellowship, to defeat the forces of evil. Our world has never been all white, fantasy has never been all white, Middle-earth is not all white.”

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that reviews on Amazon had been suspended amid complaints from viewers about the show’s diversity; Rings of Power currently holds a strong 85 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but its audience score on the site is at a mere 39 percent. According to an Amazon source, reviews were being held 72 hours to verify the legitimacy of each critical assessment.

The full statement is below.

