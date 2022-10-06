Rising TV Talent: 6 Showrunners to Watch

- Share this article on Facebook
Since a Top 50 cannot begin to scratch the surface in this drawn out era of Peak TV — yes, it’s still Peak TV — THR wants to acknowledge six writer-producers who’ve made uniquely interesting moves in 2022.
Max Borenstein
Though he has more than a few creator credits on his résumé, Borenstein really courted the zeitgeist, controversy and even a little A-list ire with Lakers dynasty drama Winning Time on HBO.
Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Anna Fricke
The CW’s future may be in limbo, but its present is defined by two women building multi-series franchises (Okoro Carroll’s All American and Fricke’s Walker) as others get axed.
Chris Estrada
The stand-up who previously only dabbled in TV made his exceptional debut as a creator-star in August with This Fool, Hulu’s half-hour comedy about family dynamics set in a gang rehabilitation center.
Will Graham
It’s not easy to update a beloved film IP, but that’s what Graham and co-creator Abbi Jacobson have done with Amazon’s A League of Their Own — now with historically accurate queer storylines and women of color.
Ellen Rapoport
Minx, a graphic origins comedy about a Playgirl-esque magazine, has been a sleeper hit for HBO Max — and it came from a first-time showrunner whose previous credit was the feature Clifford the Big Red Dog.
This story first appeared in the Oct. 5 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
