Rising TV Talent: 6 Showrunners to Watch

This mix of fresh and familiar faces marked 2022 with their unique points of view, strong debuts, selling savvy in an increasingly confusing marketplace and, in one case, showing 18 penises in a pilot.

From Left: Max Borenstein, Will Graham, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Anna Fricke, Ellen Rapoport, and Chris Estrada
From Left: Max Borenstein, Will Graham, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Anna Fricke, Ellen Rapoport, and Chris Estrada Rich Polk/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images; Randy Holmes/ABC/Getty Images; Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/Filmmagic

Since a Top 50 cannot begin to scratch the surface in this drawn out era of Peak TV — yes, it’s still Peak TV — THR wants to acknowledge six writer-producers who’ve made uniquely interesting moves in 2022.

Max Borenstein

Though he has more than a few creator credits on his résumé, Borenstein really courted the zeitgeist, controversy and even a little A-list ire with Lakers dynasty drama Winning Time on HBO.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Anna Fricke

The CW’s future may be in limbo, but its present is defined by two women building multi-series franchises (Okoro Carroll’s All American and Fricke’s Walker) as others get axed.

Chris Estrada

The stand-up who previously only dabbled in TV made his exceptional debut as a creator-star in August with This Fool, Hulu’s half-hour comedy about family dynamics set in a gang rehabilitation center.

Will Graham

It’s not easy to update a beloved film IP, but that’s what Graham and co-creator Abbi Jacobson have done with Amazon’s A League of Their Own — now with historically accurate queer storylines and women of color.

Ellen Rapoport

Minx, a graphic origins comedy about a Playgirl-esque magazine, has been a sleeper hit for HBO Max — and it came from a first-time showrunner whose previous credit was the feature Clifford the Big Red Dog.

