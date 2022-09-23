‘Riverdale’ Actor Ryan Grantham Gets Life in Prison for Killing Mother

Vancouver actor Ryan Grantham, 24, has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of his mother.

The life prison term is mandatory for Grantham’s second degree murder conviction, and Justice Kathleen Ker ruled he must serve 14 years behind bars before becoming eligible for parole, according to Chris Johnson of Vancouver legal firm Johnson Doyle Nelson & Anderson, who represented the young actor at his sentencing before the British Columbia Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Granthan had roles in a number of Vancouver-shot TV series and telefilms, including Riverdale, Supernatural and iZombie. Johnson said Grantham has been in prison since April 1, 2020 and during that period had been assessed by two court-appointed psychiatrists.

“The psychiatrists agreed that at the time of this horrendous event he (Grantham) was suffering from a major depressive disorder and a cannabis use disorder, among other things,” he said.

In March, Grantham pleaded guilty to using a handgun to shoot his 64 year-old mother, Barbara Waite, on March 31, 2020 at their home in Squamish, B.C.

“At his sentencing, (Grantham) gave a speech to the judge indicating that he was going to dedicate the rest of his life to rehabilitating himself and helping other people. So he’s on the way to getting better,” Johnson added.