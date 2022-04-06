Rob Lowe — and His Son — to Star in Netflix Comedy ‘Unstable’

The punchy social media relationship between Rob Lowe and his son, John Owen Lowe, has inspired a Netflix comedy.

The father-son duo will star in Unstable, a scripted comedy series that follows an introverted son who goes to work for his wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster. Netflix, which has picked up the comedy straight to series, says the show is inspired by the ways in which John Owen trolls his successful father on social.

Victor Fresco, who previously created Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, will serve as showrunner on Unstable. Fresco and the Lowes created the series together.

“We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob and John Owen,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy. “The three of them — and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities — are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies.”

Here’s the official premise of Unstable, per Netflix: “The series is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, following an introverted, socially challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster.”

The elder Lowe continues to star in Fox’s 911: Lone Star and hosts the Literally podcast as well as co-hosts the Parks and Recollection pod that goes behind the scenes of NBC’s late and great Parks and Rec. He’s with WME, Brillstein Entertainment and Latham & Watkins.

John Owen Lowe counts acting credits in Fox’s The Grinder (opposite his father) and Netflix’s Holiday in the Wild. He’s been a story editor on 911: Lone Star and has written a number of episodes during the spinoff’s past three seasons. He most recently starred in and produced the indie feature Grace Point. He’s with WME, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Jonathan D. West at Latham & Watkins.

Fresco’s credits include creating Better Off Ted and Andy Richter Controls the Universe and earning Emmy nominations for his writing work on My Name Is Earl and Mad About You. He’s repped by Untitled Entertainment and Yorn Levine.