Rob Lowe and His Son Discuss Taking Father-Son Dynamics to the Small Screen in ‘Unstable’: “Not a Whole Lot of Acting”

Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe are taking their father-son relationship from reality to the small screen in the newly released teaser for the upcoming comedy series Unstable.

In the video, released Friday, the duo discusses their characters and what audiences can expect from the Netflix show. John says, “It’s about a father-son dynamic that’s very relatable but under a really specific lens, which is a father who loves being the center of attention and his son, who feels the exact opposite.”

The scripted comedy series was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet’s Victor Fresco. It follows successful biotech entrepreneur Ellis Dragon, who is a wild father on the brink of falling apart following the death of his wife. While the company’s employees worry and try to hold down the ship, Ellis’ son Jackson seems to be the only person who can save him and the company.

In the teaser, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor describes Ellis as an “acclaimed, beloved, tech genius,” while John says he is a “frustrating narcissist.” Clips also show their relationship with others throughout the show, and at one point, Rob is even seen standing nude in his office.

Netflix has previously said the series was inspired by the duo’s playful dynamic in real life, like how John trolls his father on social media. That energy can also be seen in the video as Rob jokes, “Working with Johnny’s painful,” to which John responds, “There’s not a whole lot of acting. … We say, ‘I love you’ a lot on the show.” Rob said to the latter, “That’s acting.”

Unstable, which also stars Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira and Aaron Branch, debuts on Netflix on March 30. Watch the teaser below.