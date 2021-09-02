Rob Lowe Unveils ‘Parks and Recollection’ Podcast With Alan Yang

Rob Lowe is bringing Parks and Recreation fans back to Pawnee, Indiana with his new podcast Parks and Recollection.

Lowe, who played government official Chris Traeger on the show, announced he will be teaming up with Parks writer and producer, and Mouse Rat bassist, Alan Yang for the series.

The podcast will recap episodes from the show which aired on NBC for seven seasons from 2009 to 2015. Lowe and Yang will reveal behind-the-scenes moments and interview cast members such as Chris Pratt, Fred Armisen, and Ben Schwartz.

Parks and Recollection is co-produced by Stitcher and Team Coco, Conan O’Brien’s podcast and digital media company. Listeners can tune into the first episode on Sept. 14.

This will be Team Coco’s second collaboration with Lowe as the company currently works with him on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast which is a reference to the NBC sitcom. Literally! With Rob Lowe recently launched its second season with guest Molly Ringwald and an ’80s-themed week.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor follows other television stars who have decided to recap their former shows like The Office’s Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey with The Office Ladies and The OC’s Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clark podcast Welcome to the OC, Bitches! Lowe’s character Chris was introduced toward the end of season two, therefore fans will get to hear him comment on episodes that he did not appear in.

As a mockumentary-style comedy, Parks and Recreation followed bureaucrats in a fictional Indiana town. The series also starred Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, and Retta.

Listen to a teaser for the Parks and Recollection podcast below.