‘Host,’ ‘Dashcam’ Director Rob Savage Tapped for TV Adaptation of Supernatural Horror ‘The Last Days of Jack Sparks’

Fast-rising horror director Rob Savage has lined up another chilling project.

The Brit filmmaker behind Shudder’s lockdown hit Host, the found footage thriller Dashcam with Blumhouse and upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman for 20th Century Studios has been brought on board by Vertigo Films (Britannia, Bronson, Mammals, Monsters) to direct a TV adaptation of The Last Days of Jack Sparks, based on Jason Arnopp’s genre-bending novel of the same name. Screenwriter Gaby Hull (Two Weeks to Live, We Hunt Together) is adapting the book.

The series reunites Savage with Vertigo, which distributed his first movie Strings and for which he directed three episodes of historical fantasy Britannia.

The story follows titular pop culture journalist, Jack Sparks, a supernatural skeptic who is making a documentary about the occult. No stranger to controversy, Sparks laughs in the face of the devil by mocking an exorcism he witnesses, putting in motion a series of terrifying, tragic and mysterious events.

“Bringing diabolically wonderful books like Jason’s to the screen is a rare treat,” said Savage. “The disturbing, hilarious and terrifying story of Jack Sparks is such a unique take on the genre, one that will give audiences a new reason to fear the dark. Gaby’s uniquely brilliant writing and razor wit make him the perfect collaborator to bring this new nightmare to life and I’m delighted to be working with the batshit Vertigo Films again on this batshit horror odyssey.”

Added Arnopp: “Deep down in the devil’s workshop, the Dream Team bell is tolling loud and clear,” said Arnopp. “I know that Jack Sparks himself would raise several glasses to these creative hellions and loudly declare that they will do his gruesome and tragic story proud.”

Vertigo Films’ co-founder James Richardson is executive producing and head of development Nathalie Peter-Contesse is overseeing development.

“Jason Arnopp’s novel is a contemporary horror masterpiece — as devilishly funny as it is terrifying. With Rob Savage at the helm and the Vertigo team producing, I’m incredibly excited to help introduce viewers to the hellish thrill ride that is Jack Sparks,” said Hull.

Added Richardson: “Vertigo have been working with Rob since he was 17 — he was born to make horror! We warmed up making Britannia together and are now going full unhinged horror with Jack Sparks. With Rob’s unique storytelling, Gaby’s wonderful script and Jason’s extraordinary novel, we’ve got a horror dream team to make a truly terrifying TV series. British horror can step into the TV spotlight once again.”