Rob Schneider Claims Bill Murray “Absolutely Hated” Members of ‘SNL’ Cast Including Adam Sandler, Chris Farley

Rob Schneider claims Bill Murray “absolutely hated” the cast of Saturday Night Live when the latter hosted the NBC sketch comedy series.

Schneider, appearing on today’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show, went so far as to say that Murray particularly disliked Adam Sandler and the late Chris Farley. The subject came up as the hosts were discussing rumors about Robert Shaw’s reportedly difficult demeanor on the set of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws.

“That’s the same thing with Bill Murray,” Schneider interjected. “I won’t say who the filmmaker was, but ‘Bill Murray is gonna come, he’s gonna change the…dialogue. He’s gonna change things, and it’s gonna be great, but you don’t know who you’re gonna get. Which Bill Murray you’re gonna get. The nice Bill Murray? Or you’re gonna get the tough Bill Murray?’ He’s super nice to fans. He wasn’t very nice to us. …He wasn’t very — he hated us on Saturday Night Live when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething.”

Schneider shared a theory about why he thinks Murray did not like Sander or Farley, admitting that he only halfway believes it himself. He claims that it had to do with the way Farley lived his life, insinuating that he was as out of control as the late John Belushi. Both men died of drug overdoses at age 33.

“He hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like he was just seething looking at him,” Schneider claimed. “I don’t know exactly, but I want to believe that it’s because Chris thought it was cool to be Belushi, who [was] his friend who he saw die, that he thought it was cool to be that out of control. That’s my interpretation, but I don’t really know. I don’t believe it. I only believe it 50 percent.”

Clarifying that Murray was “my hero,” Schneider said that he took great pleasure in that Murray seemed to hate him less than the others. As far as Sandler was concerned, Schneider claimed that Murray “really hated Sandler, too,” because, “he just wasn’t into that groove of it, you know? And Sandler was just committed to it, and just like…as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up.”

Murray was part of SNL’s principal cast from 1976-1980. He returned to host the show five times and also made a cameo on the show on Nov. 12, 1994. Schneider’s run, from 1990-1994, coincided with two of Murray’s appearances.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to a rep for Murray for comment on Schneider’s accusations.

The claims come as Murray has seen his name in the news this week over claims of workplace misconduct. Puck reported that he struck a $100,000 settlement with an unnamed female production staffer on the set of Aziz Ansari’s Being Mortal. Then, in a new memoir Dying of Politeness, Geena Davis claims that Murray acted inappropriately on the set of 1990’s Quick Change, once attempting to use a massage device without her consent and another time for verbally berating her in front of the crew.

Schneider is no stranger to controversy. He has decried Hollywood, “woke culture” and cancel culture during appearances on conservative media and shared that he has no fears about losing his career over speaking out about his political beliefs. He also slammed SNL by saying “it’s over” and “not gonna come back” after Kate McKinnon, dressed as Hillary Clinton, performed Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” on Nov. 12, 2016, after Donald Trump defeated her to win the presidential election.

See a clip from Schneider on Jim Norton & Sam Roberts below.