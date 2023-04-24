Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton Board Netflix’s ‘Zero Day’

Netflix’s is surrounding Robert De Niro with an A-list cast in its limited series Zero Day.

Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Connie Britton have joined the political thriller, and Netflix has also released some more details about the show. The show will revolve around a former president, George Mullen (De Niro) — a popular but complicated figure who’s pulled out of retirement to lead a commission that’s investigating a massive global cyber-attack. Zero Day marks De Niro’s first ongoing role in a TV series.

Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble, Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction) will play Alexandra Mullen, George’s daughter and a congresswoman looking to distance herself from her father’s political legacy. Allen (the Bourne movies, The Contender) will play Sheila Mullen, the former first lady and nominee to a federal judgeship whose professional ambitions have taken a back seat to her husband’s political career.

Friday Night Lights stars Plemons and Britton will play former members of Mullen’s presidential staff. Plemons (HBO Max’s Love and Death, The Power of the Dog) plays Roger Carlson, George’s former body man who’s seeking a return to the national stage. Britton (The White Lotus, Dear Edward) plays Valerie Whitesell, George’s former chief of staff and a savvy political operative.

Eric Newman (The Watcher, Narcos), former NBC News president Noah Oppenheim (Jackie) and New York Times writer Michael S. Schmidt created Zero Day. They executive produce with De Niro, Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media and Lesli Linka Glatter, who will direct all six episodes.

Caplan is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group, Rise Management, Jackoway Austen and The Lede Copmany. Britton is repped by Untitled Entertainment, CAA, Hansen Jacobson and The Initiative Group.