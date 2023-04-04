Robert De Niro Eyes Paramount+ Crime Drama

Robert De Niro is adding another TV project to his plate.

The Oscar winner is attached to star in and executive produce a Paramount+ drama titled Bobby Meritorious, from writer Billy Ray (The Comey Rule, Captain Phillips) and Paramount Television Studios. The streamer outbid several other outlets for the project from its corporate sibling and has committed to develop it.

Should it go forward, the Paramount+ show would be De Niro’s second leading role in a TV series. He’s also starring in Netflix’s six-episode thriller Zero Day, from Narcos EP Eric Newman.

Bobby Meritorious is set in the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York. When Avery “The Sage” Accomando (De Niro), an informant in the office’s biggest case, is poised to tear this storied institution apart, only one man can stop him: a fabled ex-cop turned prosecutor known as Bobby Meritorious.

Ray is writing and executive producing. De Niro will executive produce via his Tribeca Productions banner, along with the company’s Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh. Peter Gethers and Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney in the SDNY office, also exec produce.

Ray is repped by CAA. De Niro is with CAA, Grubman Shire and RMG.

Deadline first reported the news.

April 4, 9:35 a.m.: An earlier version of this story misidentified the character Robert De Niro is set to play in the show.