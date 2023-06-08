Robert De Niro Drama ‘Zero Day,’ With DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter Directing, Shuts Down Production  

Netflix’s Zero Day, Robert De Niro’s first scripted TV role, has shut down production amid the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America.

The six-episode drama is being directed and exec produced by Lesli Linka Glatter, who helms all the episodes. Glatter is also the president of the Directors Guild, which has already reached a tentative deal with the studios and streamers. The guild’s 19,000 members are now voting on whether to ratify the agreement with the AMPTP or reject the deal and send the DGA back to the bargaining table.

It’s unclear when production on the series is poised to resume as a strike by the actors union, SAG-AFTRA, has already been approved as negotiations with the AMPTP started Wednesday. The WGA strike is currently in its fifth week, with no return date scheduled to resume negotiations.

Zero Day is created by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim and Michael S. Schmidt.

The conspiracy drama revolves around De Niro’s character, who is pulled out of retirement to head a commission investigating a global cyber attack.

Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton and Edi Gathegi round out the cast.

Striking members of the WGA have picketed many filming locations across L.A. and New York and have largely succeeded in forcing filming of many TV series and movies to shut down for the duration of the strike. Other productions have also been impacted by the strike after running out of scripts to film.

Netflix declined to comment.