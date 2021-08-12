Robert Rodriguez Signs First-Look Deal With HBO Max

Auteur filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has struck a first-look deal with HBO Max.

The writing, editing, producing, composing and directing talent behind films ranging from Desperado to Sin City to Alita: Battle Angel has made a two-year deal with the streamer.

“It’s intriguing to be able to tap into the wealth of iconic IP available across the WarnerMedia portfolio and explore new stories to tell,” Rodríguez said, suggesting he might aim to update an existing iconic WarnerMedia property. “I’m looking forward to a meaningful collaboration with the high caliber creative talent at HBO and HBO Max who have proven they’re willing to take risks, challenge norms and tell inclusive stories while producing a wide breadth of quality content.”

Added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max: “Robert Rodríguez and the team at Troublemaker Studios have created some of the most compelling projects in recent memory, pushing the boundaries of genre storytelling with humor and one-of-a-kind visuals.”

Rodriguez is also the president and founder of Troublemaker Studios in Austin, which has seen an influx of Hollywood talent during the pandemic. Rodríguez’s son Racer will serve as lead development executive under the pact, and productions could potentially be completed at their Troublemaker production facility.

Most recently, Rodriguez produced Disney+’s The Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett, which wrapped filming in June.