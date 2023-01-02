Robin Roberts Announces She’s Marrying Longtime Partner

Robin Roberts announced that wedding bells are in store for her and her partner this year.

During a segment on Monday’s Good Morning America with author Gabby Bernstein about her book Super Attractor: Methods for Manifesting a Life Beyond Your Wildest Dreams, they discussed the concept of “saying yes.” When Bernstein asked Roberts what she’s a “yes for” this year, Roberts hesitated before admitting the reason she hesitated is because she “hasn’t said it out loud yet.”

“I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year. It’s something we have talked about but we had put it off. She became ill and it is saying yes to that and that next chapter,” Roberts said before adding, “I can’t believe I just said that.”

Roberts later shared the moment she announced it on GMA on her Instagram writing, “Saying YES to marriage in 2023,” with the hashtags “#marriage,” “manifestation” and “#loveislove.”

“The universe is a yes for whatever it is we’re putting out.”@GabbyBernstein gives her techniques for setting your intentions for 2023. pic.twitter.com/Ct3LlRFPEn — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 2, 2023

Roberts will marry her longtime partner longtime partner Amber Laign.

Last July, Roberts praised Laign for completing radiation treatment after she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2021. In an Instagram post, Roberts shared a video of Laign ringing a bell when announcing her radiation treatment was done.

“Sweet Amber, Completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers,” she captioned the video. “Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time. This is indeed my #mondaymotivation”

Roberts had announced in February 2022 that Laign had been diagnosed with breast cancer in a video shared on her social media. “My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good,” she said at the time.

Roberts later shared in April that Laign was temporarily pausing treatment amid complications with the chemotherapy. “They’re working it out. We’re gonna figure it out. The prognosis is still very good,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Roberts herself was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, later undergoing a bone marrow transplant and radiation treatment after learning she had the rare blood disorder myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Her medical journey was documented on Good Morning America and in a 20/20 special at the time.