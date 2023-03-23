Robin Thede Scripted Comedy in the Works at HBO

Robin Thede is branching out at HBO.

The creator and star of A Black Lady Sketch Show is developing a half-hour comedy series for the premium cable outlet. It’s called Disengagement and will track a prominent family’s fall from grace. The project falls under the overall deal Thede signed with HBO in 2022, under which she will develop projects exclusively for HBO, HBO Max and sibling studio Warner Bros. Television.

News of the new project comes a few weeks ahead of the premiere of A Black Lady Sketch Show’s fourth season, which is set to premiere April 14.

The logline for the project reads, “Disengagement centers on the prestigious Cole family after a very public and embarrassing business implosion shatters their perfect Midwest image. And it was just an image, because behind closed doors, even their dysfunction has dysfunction, proving family is the ultimate pyramid scheme.”

Thede is writing the script and will executive produce with Meghan Cheek, vp development at Thede’s For Better or Words company.

In addition to A Black Lady Sketch Show, where she’s also the showrunner, Thede created and hosted BET’s late-night show The Rundown With Robin Thede and was head writer for Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore, where she was also a regular panelist. On the latter, she became the first Black woman to be head writer on a late-night series.

She stars with Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross in Amazon Studios’ upcoming feature Candy Cane Lane. Other recent acting credits include Hulu’s feature Bad Hair and voiceover work on Fox’s The Great North and Bob’s Burgers and Apple TV+’s Central Park. Thede is repped by WME and Johnson Shapiro.