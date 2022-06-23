Robin Thede Inks Overall Deal With HBO

Robin Thede is expanding her relationship with HBO.

The creator, showrunner, exec producer, writer and star of A Black Lady Sketch Show has inked a three-year overall deal with the premium cable network. The pact expands her relationship with HBO, which recently renewed the sketch show for a fourth season.

Thede’s overall deal marks her second such pact and comes after her previous producing deal with HBO corporate sibling Warner Bros. Television. Under the HBO agreement, Thede will create content that’s exclusive to HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. TV.

A Black Lady Sketch Show has earned eight Emmy nominations, and one win, during its three-season run.

These’s credits also include the critically acclaimed BET show The Rundown With Robin Thede and working as the head writer and correspondent for Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore. She was the head writer for the 2016 White House Correspondents Association dinner.

She’s repped by WME and Johnson Shapiro.