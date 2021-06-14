Robin Thede, London Hughes to Star in ‘Perfect Strangers’ Reboot for HBO Max

It’s time to do the dance of joy.

Perfect Strangers, the late ’80s and early ’90s comedy that made Cousin Balki a pop culture phenomenon, is being revived at HBO Max with Robin Thede and London Hughes set to star in a reboot of the former ABC series.

The multicamera comedy, which is currently in the development stages, revolves around perfect strangers Deja (Thede) and Poppy (Hughes) who unexpectedly discover that they are half-sisters when they both inherit a one-bedroom apartment above a trap yoga studio in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Polar opposites, they must learn how to live and work together.

Thede will write the script and exec produce the comedy alongside Robert L. Boyett, who served in the same capacity on the original show’s eight-season run. The new Perfect Strangers hails from Warner Bros. Television, where Thede and her For Better or Words banner is based with an overall deal.

Perfect Strangers was created by Dale McRaven and revolved around Midwesterner Larry (Mark Linn-Baker) and his distant cousin, Balki (Bronson Pinchot), who moves in with him after traveling from the small (and fictional) Mediterranean island of Mypos. The series ran for eight seasons and 150 episodes and anchored ABC’s original TGIF programming block. It was produced by Miller/Boyett Productions (Happy Days, Full House, Mork & Mindy) and Lorimar Television, the latter of which was eventually acquired by Warners Bros.

Reboots have become increasingly common in the peak TV era as streamers and networks alike look for titles with built-in awareness that help cut through the clutter while also adding value to the original series on streaming.

Thede created, exec produces, writes, stars in and serves as showrunner of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, which was recently renewed for a third season. The series earned three Emmy nominations last year. In addition to Sketch Show, Thede is penning the feature Fashionably Black for HBO Max and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society. She’s also penning Amazon’s action zombie comedy Killing It. She’s repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

Hughes is a British comedian and writer whose credits include writing and starring in Laughter Shock for BBC. She also counts last year’s Netflix comedy special To Catch a D*ck and appeared in the streamer’s History of Swear Words. She’s with UTA, Curtis Brown in the U.K., Haven Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Perfect Strangers is the latest library title to be revived at Warner Bros. TV. The studio, now overseen by Channing Dungey, also has updates of Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, Head of the Class and Sex and the City in the works, all for its streaming counterpart HBO Max.