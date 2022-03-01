HBO Max Among Buyers as Banijay’s Steven Knight Series ‘Rogue Heroes’ Sells Globally

Rogue Heroes, the all-star limited series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, has sold internationally for Banijay.

Announced ahead of the London Screenings, which kicks off today, Banijay has sold the six-part drama to HBO Max for Europe, Prime Video for Canada and SBS in Australia. The deal follow Epix’s acquisition of the show for the U.S., which was first announced in November.

Produced by Banijay-owned banner Kudos and Nebulastar for the BBC — and entitled SAS Rogue Heroes in the U.K. market — the series is a dramatized account of how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the SAS, was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of WWII.

Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book, Rogue Heroes centres on David Stirling, an eccentric young officer, who is hospitalized after a training exercise gone wrong. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, Stirling creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare. He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest, and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team is every bit as complicated, flawed, and reckless as it is brave and heroic.

Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Vigil) play Stirling in a cast that also includes Jack O’Connell (Skins, The North Water), Alfie Allen (Jojo Rabbit, Game of Thrones), Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk, The King), Sofia Boutella (Modern Love, Atomic Blonde) and Dominic West (The Wire, Appropriate Adult).

Rogue Heroes is developed for television and written by Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo, A Christmas Carol) and has been directed by Tom Shankland (The Serpent, The Missing), with Stephen Smallwood (The Serpent, Patrick Melrose) as producer. The series is executive produced by Karen Wilson, Martin Haines and Emma Kingsman-Lloyd for Kudos, and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC.