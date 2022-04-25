Roku Bolsters Unscripted Slate With Trio of Dating Shows (Exclusive)

The Roku Channel is ready to spread the love.

The platform has greenlit three new unscripted projects — To Paris for Love: A Reality ‘Rom Com’; The Marriage Pact and Match Me in Miami — as the service continues to ramp up its original offerings.

“Our latest Roku Original productions, To Paris for Love: A Reality ‘Rom Com, The Marriage Pact and Match Me in Miami offer up fun, fresh and innovative spins on the dating and relationship genres,” said Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative originals at Roku. “As we continue to build our Roku Originals slate, it’s a privilege to partner with the incredible production teams behind these projects to deliver premium, original series to The Roku Channel.”

Paris, which Roku is billing as a first-of-its-kind take on the scripted rom-com genre, hails from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar. The 90-minute unscripted feature follows “three single friends, ready for the journey of a lifetime in the City of Lights. The friends travel to Paris for two weeks in search of one thing: true love. From “meet cutes” at the Luxembourg Gardens, to strolls down the tree-lined Champs-Élysées, will first dates lead to happily ever after or heartbreak?” Sara Rue, Sue Kinkead, Witherspoon, Mariel Saldana, Zoe Saldana and Cisely Saldana exec produce.

The Marriage Pact is described as a social experiment/relationship series that follows “long-time, single friends who must fulfill or break a promise from the past: a pact to marry if both are still single by a certain age. Viewers will follow the participating couples, as their relationships are put to the test, to discover whether they are truly meant to say, I do.’” Boat Rocker-based company Maven exec produces the eight-episode series.

Match Me in Miami, also ordered with an eight-episode pickup, spotlights the high-stakes world of matchmaking in Miami. It follows an elite, matchmaking agency that challenges itself to get Miami’s “most eligible” coupled up in just a matter of weeks. All3Media’s Lime Pictures is the exec producer.