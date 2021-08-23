Roku Renews ‘Most Dangerous Game’ for Second Season

Roku is in for another round of Most Dangerous Game.

The streaming device maker has ordered a second season of the thriller, which began its life at defunct short-form streamer Quibi. Christoph Waltz will reprise his role as the head of the game, in which very wealthy people pay to hunt human prey. David Castañeda (The Umbrella Academy) will also star in season two, and showrunner Nick Santora is slated to return as well.

Most Dangerous Game was one of more than 70 series Roku acquired when it bought Quibi’s library earlier this year. It has rebranded the shows as Roku Originals; Most Dangerous Game joins the Kevin Hart-led comedy Die Hart in scoring a second season.

The response we’ve seen to Most Dangerous Game on the Roku Channel has been tremendous, and I’m thrilled to be bringing another action-packed season to streamers,” said Santora. “Season two will be set in New York and let’s just say, it’ll be a whole new game.”

Said Colin Davis, head of scripted at Roku, “Audiences gravitated towards the dynamic storytelling and uncompromising action of season one. Nick Santora’s script for season two takes the thrill to the next level in New York and with David Castañeda joining Christoph Waltz, it was an easy decision to bring Most Dangerous Game back for another season.”

Castañeda will play Victor Suero, a down-on-his-luck fighter who agrees to take part in the game — and make a fortune if he survives — in order to protect his sister. He takes over the lead player role from Liam Hemsworth, who starred in the first season.

“When I read the script I couldn’t sleep for a few days,” said Castañeda. “Thinking of a man given the opportunity of making money to provide for his sister — it reminded me of my family, their struggle and ingenuity in necessity. This story will connect with them and hopefully many more.”

CBS Studios produces Most Dangerous Game. Santora executive produced the first season with director Phil Abraham, Gordon Gray and Silver Reel Pictures.

