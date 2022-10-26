Roku Snags Nasim Pedrad’s ‘Chad’ After TBS Cancellation

Nasim Pedrad’s comedy Chad is getting a second chance.

The series, in which Pedrad plays an awkward high schooler, will move to the Roku Channel for its second season. Chad originally aired on TBS, but the cable network in July scrapped the finished second season as its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, moved away from scripted original series at TBS and sister channels TNT and TruTV.

“The Roku Channel is committed to championing creativity and fostering great storytelling,” Colin Davis, head of scripted originals at Roku, said in a statement. “Chad is a story years-in-the-making that deserved to be told. We’re thrilled to be partnering closely with Nasim and her team to bring the next chapter of this exceptional series both to existing fans, as well as sharing it for the first time with new audiences, on The Roku Channel.”

Pedrad, in a statement of her own, referenced the ongoing political protests in her native Iran: “So much of my heart is infused in this show. While I feel conflicted celebrating anything right now as the people of my homeland are in the midst of a revolution against an oppressive regime, I’m grateful to have a platform where I can talk about it. I’m grateful to be part of a diaspora of Iranians, all from various sectors, utilizing their reach and resources to help amplify the voices of the Iranian people. And I’m especially grateful to be promoting a show that portrays an Iranian American family from a place of humor, humanity, and empathy — something I had longed for growing up.”

Chad premiered on TBS in April 2021 to mostly favorable reviews and earned a season two renewal a month later. The show’s second season premiere, however, was pushed back twice before TBS ultimately scuttled it amid Warner Bros. Discovery changing strategy for the so-called TNets. TBS pledged at the time to help Pedrad and her fellow producers find a new home for the show.

In addition to starring, Pedrad created Chad and serves as its co-showrunner. She executive produces with co-showrunner Max Searle, Oly Obst and Rob Rossell, who co-developed the show.

Deadline first reported the news.