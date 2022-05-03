Roku to Develop Original Series With Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse

Roku has signed co-production deals to develop seven new culinary and lifestyle original series for its Roku Channel.

The series, developed in partnership with Marquee Brands and Milk Street Studios, will feature Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse and Christopher Kimball. As part of the partnership, the Roku Channel will also acquire past seasons of series starring these celebrities, totaling 3,000 episodes.

The Roku Channel will create linear channels featuring these series for its Live TV Guide.

Marquee Brands will help develop the new Martha Stewart series Martha Cooks, Martha Holidays (working title) and Martha Gardens, as well as the Emeril Lagasse series Emeril Cooks and Emeril Tailgates to the channel. Milk Street Productions will bring Milk Street’s Cooking School and Milk Street’s My Family Recipe, both led by Christopher Kimball.

This is the latest push by Roku to bolster its Roku Channel offerings. The streaming platform recently inked a film release deal with Lionsgate and brought on three unscripted dating shows.

“We are thrilled to bring our viewers this standout content from culinary and cultural powerhouses Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse and Chris Kimball – for free,” said Rob Holmes, vice president of programming at Roku. “The Roku Channel’s impressive reach, incredibly engaged userbase and successful monetization model continues to make it an attractive destination for content partners and established talent to elevate their programming and connect with streaming audiences at scale.”