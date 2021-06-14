Ronan Farrow, HBO Team for Doc Series on ‘Catch and Kill’ Book

HBO has unveiled a documentary offshoot of Ronan Farrow’s best-selling book Catch and Kill.

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tales will comprise six half-hour episodes directed by Emmy winners Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato (HBO’s Carrie Fisher: Wishful Drinking). The World of Wonder is producing the documentary series that recreates Farrow’s interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators and other sources as he investigated allegations of sexual misconduct around the now-jailed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, former Today anchor Matt Lauer and other key media industry figures.

The doc series springs from a multi-film deal Farrow signed with HBO in 2018. The three-year pact called for him to produce and front a series of investigative documentary specials for the premium cable channel.

The materials used in Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tales were used in the earlier podcast and book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators. The documentary series promises never-before-seen footage and new details around investigations by Farrow — the son of one celebrity, Mia Farrow, and the estranged son of another, Woody Allen — as Bailey and Barbato weave additional sound and imagery from documents, audio tapes, photos, archive footage and illustrations.

Farrow’s book also expanded on his break with NBC News and his run-ins with lawyer Lisa Bloom, who claimed to advise Farrow as he reported, while actually drawing information about Weinstein for her own ends.

HBO will debut the documentary series with two back-to-back episodes on July 12. The first episode will follow Filipina-Italian model Ambra Gutierrez as it reveals the high-stakes police sting operation that captured a chilling admission from Weinstein.

The second episode will feature veteran The New Yorker reporter Ken Auletta and The Hollywood Reporter editor-at-large Kim Masters as they discuss their years-long quests to reveal the “open secret” of Weinstein’s behavior, and the roadblocks that stalled their efforts.

New episodes will air back-to-back on subsequent Mondays. After the HBO debut, Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tales will stream on HBO Max.