Roseanne Barr Returning to Stand-Up Comedy With Special for Fox Nation Streaming Service

Fox Nation, the streaming service operated by Fox News Media, is getting into the stand-up comedy business.

The service has ordered a new one-hour comedy special from Roseanne Barr, which will debut in early 2023. The program, A Roseanne Comedy Special, will be Barr’s first stand-up comedy special in 16 years (her last special Blonde and Bitchin‘ aired on HBO in 2006).

In the 1980s and 1990s Barr was one of Hollywood’s most prolific stand-up comics and actors. Her sitcom Roseanne ran for 9 seasons in its initial run, and was revived in 2018, becoming a breakout for ABC. However, the network canceled the series after she sent a tweet about Obama aide Valerie Jarrett that was widely seen as racist. ABC brought back the show as The Connors, without Barr.

In the years leading up to the Roseanne revival, Barr became better known for her politics, which tended to be conservative-leaning, rather than her comedy chops. The new special marks a return to form for the comic.

While Fox Nation has had comedy programming before, the Barr special is unlike previous content developed for the service, and certainly a more significant investment in comedy.

“Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other,” Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said in a statement. “Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans.”