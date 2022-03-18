Russia-Backed RT News Channel Has License Revoked in U.K.

U.K. media regulator Ofcom has revoked the broadcast license of Russia’s state-backed news channel RT “with immediate effect.”

“We do not consider RT to be fit and proper to hold a U.K. licence and cannot be satisfied that it can be a responsible broadcaster,” Ofcom announced on Friday.

“Today’s decision comes amid 29 ongoing investigations by Ofcom into the due impartiality of RT’s news and current affairs coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” it added in a further statement.

“This investigation has taken account of a number of factors, including RT’s relationship with the Russian Federation. It has recognised that RT is funded by the Russian state, which has recently invaded a neighbouring sovereign country. We also note new laws in Russia which effectively criminalise any independent journalism that departs from the Russian state’s own news narrative, in particular in relation to the invasion of Ukraine. We consider that given these constraints it appears impossible for RT to comply with the due impartiality rules of our Broadcasting Code in the circumstances.”

In response, RT described Ofcom as a “tool of the government.”

RT, the licenses for which are held by ANO TV Novosti, has come under increased fire from across Europe since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. In February, the European Union announced that it was banning both RT and fellow Russia-backed channel Sputnik as part of increased sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s government.

“Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war and to sow division in our union,” said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. “So we are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe.”