‘Run the World’ Renewed at Starz With New Showrunner

Rachelle Williams will take over the comedy for season two after Yvette Lee Bowser stepped aside to focus on development.

Starz has renewed its comedy Run the World for a second season — and is bringing on a new showrunner to steer the series.

Rachelle Williams (HBO Max’s Love Life, ABC’s Mixed-ish) will take the reins from Yvette Lee Bowser, who served as showrunner for Run the World‘s first season. Bowser will remain an executive producer and plans to be involved in the show but is ceding showrunning duties to focus on development. Creator and exec producer Leigh Davenport also remains on board.

Bowser, who created Living Single and ran Dear White People for Netflix, has an overall deal at Starz parent company Lionsgate Television, which produces Run the World.

Run the World has been so passionately embraced by our audience and we are thrilled to bring fans another season,” said Alison Hoffman, president domestic networks for Starz. “Our incredibly talented cast and executive producers Yvette and Leigh are set to return, and we’re excited to welcome Rachelle back into the Starz family leading as showrunner and executive producer.”

Run the World marks a return to Starz for Williams, who worked as a writer and story editor on the premium cabler’s Survivor’s Remorse.

Run the World stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid as fiercely loyal best friends who live, work and play in Harlem. Stephen Bishop and Tosin Morohunfola also star.

The renewal comes six weeks after the show wrapped its eight-episode first season. An episode count and date for season two have yet to be determined.

