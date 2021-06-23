‘Drag Race’ Doing ‘Brady Bunch’ Crossover with Sitcom’s Original Cast

You read that right: RuPaul’s Drag Race is doing a crossover event with the iconic sitcom The Brady Bunch — and several members of the show’s original cast are on board.

In celebration of Pride Month, the Paramount+ streaming network announced Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch.

The special promises to “make and break pop culture history” as it reunites The Brady Bunch original cast members alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites as they recreate the 1971 episode, “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?” The event will use “state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house.”

The Brady Bunch returning cast members include Barry Williams (Mike Brady), Christopher Knight (Peter Brady), Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady), Eve Plumb (Jan Brady) and Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady).

Yet in the special, Plumb will play “Lucy” and Olsen will play “Margie,” while Drag Race performers Kylie Sonique Love will play Jan, Kandy Muse will play Cindy, and Shea Couleé will play Marcia; Bianca Del Rio as Carol, BenDeLaCreme will step out of drag as Greg, and Nina West will be Alice. In addition, RuPaul will play “the Wig Attendant” and Michelle Visage will play Helen.

The new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premieres June 24 and The Brady Bunch crossover special will air June 30.