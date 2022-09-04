RuPaul Extends Reality or Competition Host Emmy Win Streak to Seven

RuPaul’s history-making win streak continues.

The creator, executive producer and host of RuPaul’s Drag Race came into Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmy ceremony with 11 statues, holding the title for most decorated Black artist in Emmy Awards history. He has won the outstanding host for a reality or competition program every year since 2016, and this weekend added a seventh straight victory in the category. His Emmy tally now stands at 12.

“I love, love, love television and you guys make television,” RuPaul said upon accepting his award on stage of the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. “It’s a privilege to be on television and do this thing that I’ve loved my whole life. I want to thank all you people out there who make it.”

He then shouted out Norman Lear, who was in the crowd, asking the audience to “thank him for everything he’s done. And I also would like to thank all the people I work with.” He added, “I got in the union by being on the Arsenio Hall Show, I want to thank Arsenio for getting me on TV.”

RuPaul was up against Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye); Nicole Byer (Nailed It!); Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank); Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef); and Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It).

RuPaul also received nominations this year (as an executive producer) for outstanding competition program (which will be presented in Sept. 12’s primetime ceremony) and outstanding unstructured reality program for RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked. He has 19 nominations to date.

