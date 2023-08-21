Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Spinoffs Score New Seasons

MTV and Paramount+ have ordered more 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' and 'Untucked.'

The Fame Games Variety Extravaganza
'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' World of Wonder/Paramount+

RuPaul’s Drag Race continues to expand.

MTV and Paramount+ announced Monday that it has greenlit additional seasons of the flagship original along with RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars and Untucked. The news follows the franchise’s nine Emmy nominations, the most of any reality competition series this year. The forthcoming season of Drag Race will mark the show’s 16th.

After initially bowing on Logo back in 2009, Drag Race has since expanded internationally, too, with local editions in the U.K., Canada and Australia, featuring local “queens” and runway challenges. The U.S. edition has done stints on several of the cable networks in what is now the Paramount ecosystem, moving from LGBTQ+ channel Logo to VH1 to MTV, in addition to streaming on Paramount+.

Related Stories

SZA and Taylor Swift
News

MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift, SZA Top Nominations

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Business

'Star Trek' Series Headed to Paramount+ in Canada

The franchise has waded into activism, too, as drag performers and the larger LGBTQ+ community has increasingly faced backlash and censorship. In fact, the show’s production company, World of Wonder, created the first-ever Drag Defense Fund with a donation from MTV and Drag Race. The 501C3, which supports the ACLU’s work to defend and ensure LGBTQ+ rights, has already raised more than $1.5 million. (For their art and activism, World of Wonder founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey received THR’s Impact Award at June’s Banff World Media Festival.)

“Drag queens are the Marines of television. They speak television fluently. They dance, they sing, they lip-synch, they do makeup, they do hair,” Bailey told THR earlier this spring, before acknowledging that despite the ratings success of the franchises around the globe, it hasn’t been easy to get execs to sign on to local editions. Added Barbato: “Our whole business is built on no. We’ve only had one pitch that was ever greenlit in the room, and the next day that person called us back and said they changed their mind.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad