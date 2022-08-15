‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Scores Season 15 Renewal at VH1

VH1 has given the green light to more of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Emmy-winning series has earned a renewal for its 15th season, which will take the show past the 200-episode mark. After-show Untucked has also been renewed.

“When I hear season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I have to pinch myself — I just won’t tell you where,” host and executive producer RuPaul said in a statement. “We never take for granted the opportunity we’ve been given to showcase drag excellence and tell authentic queer stories. Thank you to the fans, [producer] World of Wonder, VH1, our cast and crew, and most of all, our brave and beautiful queens.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race has won 24 Emmy Awards during its run, including the last four for outstanding competition program. RuPaul has won six consecutive Emmys for best host of a reality show. The series is up for 11 awards at the 2022 Emmys.

Season 14 also showed ratings gains over the previous year, with its premiere night audience (738,000 viewers) up 31 percent over the previous season’s debut. It also improved in the adults 18-49 and adults 18-34 demographics.

RuPaul executive produces Drag Race with World of Wonder’s Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.