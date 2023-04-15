‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Finale Crowns “America’s Next Drag Superstar”

[The following story includes spoilers for the season 15 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race.]

RuPaul’s Drag Race has named its newest superstar.

Sasha Colby took home the crown during the season 15 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race on Friday night. She competed against Anetra, Luxx Noir London and Mistress Isabelle Brooks, all of whom brought show-stopping performances to the stage.

Ultimately, RuPaul chose Anetra and Sasha Colby as the final two queens, and they battled it out for the season 15 title with their lip sync performance of “Knock On Wood” by Amii Stewart.

Sasha Colby was awarded $200,000, which is more than any other queen has received in the main franchise’s run. Season 14’s Miss Congeniality, Kornbread The Snack Jeté passed down her title to this year’s winner and a special prize of $10,000 to Malaysia Babydoll Foxx.

“Sasha Colby is the kind of talent that comes around once in a generation,” Rupaul said in a statement. “She embodies all the qualities of America’s Next Drag Superstar and so much more. Anetra, Luxx Noir London and Mistress Isabelle Brooks each put up an incredible fight for the crown, but in the end, Sasha proved to be unbeatable. Long may she reign!”

The season 15 finale featured celebrity guest judge Orville Peck’s rendition of “Built on Drag” from Wigloose: The Rusical, a surprise performance from two-time Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon and a video tribute for legendary fashion designer Bob Mackie. The episode also included first looks at the new seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and Queen of the Universe, which premiere on Paramount+ May 12 and June 2, respectively.