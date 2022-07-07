Rupert Everett Joins Patricia Clarkson, Lydia West Spy Thriller Series ‘Gray’

Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding, the Shrek franchise), Wendy Crewson (Pretty Hard Cases, Peacock’s Departure) and Shawn Doyle (Paramount+’s Star Trek: Discovery, Netflix’s Frontier) are joining stars Patricia Clarkson and Lydia West in espionage thriller series Gray.

Other new cast members unveiled on Thursday are Tim Rozon (Schitt’s Creek), Jamaal Grant (USA’s Chucky, Amazon’s The Expanse) and Benjamin Sutherland (EPIX’s Billy the Kid, OWN’s The Kings of Napa) round out the cast.

AGC Television, Lionsgate and Night Train Media also announced that principal photography on the eight-part show has started in Toronto and released a first-look photo. Gray is directed by Ruba Nadda (Roswell, NCIS: Los Angeles) who previously worked with Clarkson on the film Cairo Time. The series is written by John McLaughlin (Black Swan, Hitchcock) based on an idea from best-selling author David Baldacci (Absolute Power).

Gray is the story of CIA spy Cornelia Gray (Clarkson) who comes in from the cold after 20 years in hiding, “dodging the government agents who suspected her of being a traitor,” according to a plot description. “She returns to her old life just as it is discovered that there is a new mole within her old spy network.”

AGC is the TV production and distribution unit of Stuart Ford’s independent content studio AGC Studios. Co-financing for the series comes from Lionsgate Television, which has now acquired international distribution rights to the series in partnership with Herbert L. Kloiber’s Night Train Media. AGC Studios will distribute the show in the U.S., represented by CAA.

Executive producers on the project are AGC’s Ford and Lourdes Diaz, Clarkson, McLaughlin, Baldacci, Nadda, Marc Shmuger, Lionsgate’s Agapy Kapouranis and Elliott Brannon, as well as Kloiber.