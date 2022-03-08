BBC Resumes Reporting in Russia as N.Y. Times Exits

News outlets continue to grapple with Russia’s new “false news” law and its implications, even as they attempt to cover the country’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the BBC said it would resume English-language reporting in Russia “after careful deliberation.”

“We will tell this crucial part of the story independently and impartially, adhering to the BBC’s strict editorial standards,” th statement added. “The safety of our staff in Russia remains our number one priority.”

The BBC had previously suspended reporting in the country after the law passed, saying at the time it would “assess the full implications” of the law. CNN, meanwhile, stopped broadcasting in Russia after the bill passed, adding that it would continue to “evaluate the situation.”

But even as the BBC returns to reporting from Russia, The New York Times said Tuesday it would take the unprecedented step of pulling its journalists out of the country citing the “safety and security of our editorial staff working in the region.” However, the Times added that “We will continue our live, robust coverage of the war, and our rigorous reporting on Russia’s offensive in Ukraine and these attempts to stifle independent journalism.”

The legislation passed by Russia’s Duma envisions penalties of up to 15 years in prison for the distribution of “false news” about military operations in Ukraine, with “false news” described as anything not officially approved by Moscow. For foreign news outlets seeking to report accurately and fairly on the invasion, the risks are high, though exactly how Russia plans to enforce the law remain vague.

Alex Ritman contributed reporting.