‘Russian Doll’ Travels Back to the ’80s in Season 2 Trailer

“What is this, some kind of ’80s flash mob?”

The Russian Doll season two trailer, which dropped on Thursday, is filling in some of the blanks around what Natasha Lyonne has in story with her Emmy-winning Netflix series’ return.

After setting Lyonne’s starring character, Nadia, and her pal Alan (Charlie Barnett) on a mortality time loop in the celebrated first season of the existential sci-fi comedy, Russian Doll is heading back to the 1980s — via New York City subway — for season two to take care of some unfinished business.

This time, as Nadia notes in the footage, the universe appears to have found “something worse than death” for the pair, who, when last seen in the 2019 finale, successfully broke the loop of dying and coming back to life by finding each other and forming a true connection.

Now, says Nadia. “I broke time.”

The trippy and perfectly scored footage signals a wild ride in store, as Nadia confirms she is a time traveler — actually, a “time prisoner” — and digs more into her family history upon arriving in the ’80s.

The misadventures in store show her popping up at a party, in a straight jacket in a hospital, researching at a library and waking up in a graveyard. In one scene, she and Alan are seen floating through the air. In another, she’s back in the memorable bathroom from her never-ending 36th birthday party.

“Inexplicable things happening is my entire modus operandi,” she notes.

The description from Netflix sets the second season four years after the events of the first and says Nadia and Alan will be “delving deeper into their pasts” through the unexpected subway time portal for an “ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure.” Once again, they will find themselves searching for a way out.

The ensemble also includes Greta Lee, Chloë Sevigny, Elizabeth Ashley, Brendan Sexton, III and Rebecca Henderson, with Annie Murphy, Sharlto Copley and Irén Bordan in new roles.

Lyonne, who writes and directs several episodes, serves as showrunner this season and is executive producer, along with director Alex Buono, co-creators Amy Poehler (Paper Kite Productions) and Leslye Headland, Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez (Jax Media), Dave Becky (3 Arts), Kate Arend (Paper Kite Productions), Regina Corrado and Allison Silverman.

Russian Doll is also produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The seven-episode second season drops April 20.