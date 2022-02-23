Ryan Murphy Brings Andy Warhol to Life With AI in Netflix Documentary Trailer

Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix project is a unique look at iconic artist Andy Warhol, and its first trailer is below.

Murphy teamed with director Andrew Rossi for The Andy Warhol Diaries, a six-part documentary coming to the streaming service.

Interestingly, the project uses AI technology to recreate Warhol’s voice to “narrate” the writing in his diaries.

“I’m just a freak,” Warhol “says” at one point during the trailer. “I wasn’t very close to anyone. Although, I guess I wanted to be.”

The project had an actor, Bill Irwin, record the lines, then used a text-to-speech algorithm that adopted Warhol’s Pittsburgh accent. The voices were then combined in an attempt to come as close as possible to the artist.

“Andy Warhol was famously guarded about his personal thoughts and opinions,” Rossi told EW. “That’s one reason his Diaries are such a rare and fascinating window; he could be incredibly raw and emotional as he talked to his diarist over the phone. To fully appreciate the radical vulnerability that Andy shares in the Diaries, I felt that we needed to hear the words in Andy’s own voice.”

The show’s official description: “Beginning with his childhood in Pittsburgh, the series traces Warhol’s almost unbelievably diverse journey fluidly moving between mediums and through eras as an artist – both revered and reviled – director, publisher, TV producer, scene maker, celebrity and much more. While he was a larger-than-life figure, Warhol was intensely private regarding his personal life. This series truly reveals much about the very complex man through his own words – often in his own voice through the use of cutting-edge AI techniques – and those who worked, created and played alongside him from the subversive to the mainstream, from John Waters to Rob Lowe.”

The project is executive produced by Murphy, Rossi, Josh Braun, Stanley Buchthal, Alexis Martin Woodall and Scott Robertson and promises to “deftly validate Warhol’s belief that the idea is not to live forever but to create art that will.”

The Andy Warhol Diaries drops March 9 on the streaming service.