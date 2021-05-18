Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds to Chronicle Purchase of Welsh Soccer Club for FX

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of a struggling Welsh soccer club — and the town where it has a long history — will be the subject of a nonfiction series on FX.

The Disney-owned cable network has placed a two-season order for Welcome to Wrexham, which will chronicle the two stars’ purchase of the team, along with the dreams of the people of Wrexham, a town of about 65,000 people in Wales.

“Rob McElhenney has been an all star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the ‘Red Dragons’ in the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX Entertainment. “Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club.”

Reynolds and McElhenney invested in Wrexham AFC last year, despite having no experience in the sport and having never worked together previously. The FX series will track their involvement with the club and their desire to do right by both the team and the town it’s called home for more than 150 years.

Wrexham plays in the fifth division of English football, the National League. The club currently sits in fifth place for the 2020-21 season, in position to make the National League playoffs for a chance to be promoted to the next level in the pyramid, League Two. That’s a big turnaround from the previous season, when the club came dangerously close to relegation.

Broadwalk Pictures is producing Welcome to Wrexham. McElhenney, Reynolds, Nick Frenkel and John Henion executive produce.