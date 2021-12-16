Ryan Seacrest Extends Tenure as ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Host and EP

Ryan Seacrest will keep hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for the foreseeable future.

Seacrest has signed a multi-year extension of his deal to continue as host and executive producer of the annual ABC special, which is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. The extension will take Seacrest past the 20-year mark as host; this year’s broadcast, which is also the 50th anniversary of the first New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, will be his 17th.

“It’s been a privilege to spend the last 17 years ringing in the new year on Times Square with friends in person and at home,” said Seacrest. “I’m looking forward to continuing the traditions and making new memories as we go into this next chapter. I’m grateful I get to do what I love every year and collaborate with the best-in-class teams at MRC and ABC on this annual event.”

Seacrest began hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2005 after the special’s creator and namesake, Dick Clark, suffered a stroke. Clark served as co-host for several years until his death in 2012. The show is consistently the most-watched program ringing in the new year; the 2020 edition averaged 18.4 million viewers.

“Ryan is a singular talent. His consistent passion for entertainment coupled with his profound business, pop culture and audience insight, make Ryan one of the most prolific talents in the industry,” said MRC Live & Alternative president Adam Stotsky. “This year as we look to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, MRC is thrilled to extend our partnership with Ryan who has been integral to the show’s legacy and dominance year after year.”

Seacrest will host the 2021 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York’s Times Square alongside Liza Koshy. Billy Porter will co-host from New Orleans, and Ciara will serve as host for a celebration in Los Angeles.

MRC Live & Alternative is a division of MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.