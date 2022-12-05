×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Roasts Donald Trump, Kanye “Ye” West at Kennedy Center Honors

“Kazakhstan is No. 1 Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal,” Cohen’s iconic character said as he targeted American antisemitism during a comedy skit.

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen attends a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, at the White House on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Sacha Baron Cohen Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat character stole the show at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night as he took aim at rapper Kanye “Ye” West after his antisemitic comments cast a shadow over a dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

“Before I proceed, I will say I am very upset about the antisemitism in US and A. It not fair. Kazakhstan is No. 1 Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal. Stop the steal,” Cohen’s iconic character exclaimed to an audience that included U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden.

Related Stories

From left: U2's Larry Mullen Jr., Adam Clayton, The Edge and Bono; George Clooney; and Tania León
General News

George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight Feted at Kennedy Center Honors

President Joe Biden delivers brief remarks before signing bipartisan legislation averting a rail workers strike in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on December 02, 2022 in Washington, DC.
News

President Biden Condemns Holocaust Denialism and Antisemitism

Cohen’s appearance at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony followed Trump dining on Nov. 22 with West, who has espoused anti-Semitic views, and Nick Fuentes, a prominent Holocaust denier. That was followed by West appearing on Alex Jones’ Infowars in a segment where the rapper continued to make anti-Semitic statements and expressed an admiration for Adolf Hitler.

“Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even changed his name to Kazakhstanye West. But we said, no, he too antisemitic, even for us,” Cohen comedy skit continued.

The Borat character also paid tribute to U2 by referring to the pop group as Me Too, and then sang a short parody of the song “With or Without You,” with the lyrics changed to “With or without Jews.”

Cohen’s character then questioned in response to a mixed reception from the audience: “What’s the problem? They loved this at Mar-a-Lago. They chose Without Jews.”

In the wake of his latest antisemitic tirades, it was announced that West would no longer acquire Parler, the Conservative social media site. Parlement Technologies first announced in October that it had reached an agreement for the rapper to buy the company. 

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad