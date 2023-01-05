Sadie Sink Says Telling ‘Stranger Things’ Goodbye Will Be “Scary and Sad”

Sadie Sink is addressing what no Stranger Things fan wants to talk about — the ending of the cult-classic series.

On the Today show Wednesday, the actress, who plays Max Mayfield in the Netflix sci-fi-horror-drama, opened up about what it’s going to be like filming the fifth and final season.

“It’s going to be awful. It’s going to be horrible. These kids, this entire cast and crew, this is like — I mean, it’s family. People say it all the time, but I genuinely mean it,” Sink said. “And to think that we have to kind of say goodbye to that security and knowing that we won’t be seeing each other for another season, it’s scary and sad, but I think it’s exciting to move on to the next chapter.”

The Whale actress has been with the series since the second season, starring alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin. She joined the crew as they take on the Upside Down world of Hawkins, Indiana.

While there hasn’t been much released surrounding the final season, co-creator Matt Duffer shared at a Hollywood event in November that he and Ross Duffer pitched the full season to Netflix in a two-hour meeting, saying, “We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying.”

Until the final season of Stranger Things is released, Sink can be seen in her latest work, The Whale, which hit theaters in December. In the film, the Eli actress plays Ellie, teenage daughter to Charlie (Brendan Fraser), who is trying to restore his relationship with her.

“I’m more comfortable with the TV space, so it’s all been like a first experience for me, just doing the film festival circuits and everything,” she told Today. “But it’s been a real joy to see how the film has been received. And to see Brendan have such an incredible moment.”