Emmy Nominations: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out as Selena Gomez, Sadie Sink Miss Acting Nods

Despite breaking through with the Screen Actors Guild Awards this winter and prognosticators predicting it would land multiple nominations, Yellowstone was shut out of the 2022 Emmy Awards nominations, failing to earn a single nod, even for acclaimed stars Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly.

Other series that failed to land any Emmy nominations this year, contrary to awards experts’ predictions, include The Afterparty, Better Things, Ghosts, Grace and Frankie, Reservation Dogs, We Own This City, WeCrashed and Sex and the City follow-up And Just Like That (the original series was an Emmy favorite).

Similarly, in their final seasons frequent broadcast network Emmy nominees Black-ish and This Is Us only landed two nods and one nomination, respectively, for their final seasons, and all of those nominations were in craft categories. Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross from Black-ish and Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown from This Is Us were also noteworthy snubs in the acting categories.

Other shows that were expected to score nods in major categories but only landed craft nods include Bridgerton, 1883, Moon Knight, Pachinko and Gaslit, with stars Julia Roberts and Sean Penn left out from the latter series.

In terms of specific acting nomination snubs, awards experts are likely surprised that Selena Gomez missed out on a nomination for best actress in a comedy series for her role in Only Murders in the Building, especially since co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short were both nominated. While Reese Witherspoon landed an acting nod for the second season of The Morning Show, fellow star, and past Emmy nominee for the show, Jennifer Aniston was not among this year’s acting nominees. And fellow Apple series Severance landed a handful of nods but not one for breakout star Britt Lower.

Other castmembers who didn’t land the nominations experts predicted include Sarah Goldberg (Barry), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Maude Apatow (Euphoria), Pete Davidson and Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Meg Stalter (Hacks), Parker Posey and Juliette Binoche (The Staircase), Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso).

TV shows that landed acting nods but weren’t nominated for series trophies include Atlanta, The Flight Attendant, The Great, The Staircase, The Morning Show, Killing Eve, Insecure, Under the Banner of Heaven and Maid.

And on the other side, while Stranger Things earned a series nod, none of its castmembers were nominated for acting awards, including Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink, with Twitter users citing the latter as a major snub.

On the late-night front, Amber Ruffin wasn’t nominated for variety sketch series or for her work on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Other late-night shows that surprisingly weren’t nominated this year include Full Frontal, The Late Late Show, Real Time With Bill Maher and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In terms of surprises, the latest American Crime Story installment, Impeachment, about the Monica Lewinsky scandal, has been less lauded than its predecessors in the series, but Emmy fave Sarah Paulson still scored an Emmy nomination this year for her portrayal of Linda Tripp.

Also Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh both landed acting nods for the final season of Killing Eve despite the series somewhat fading from the awards radar towards the end of its run.

It was also a welcome surprise to Better Call Saul fans who have long advocated for Rhea Seehorn’s inclusion among Emmy nominees that she finally earned a nod this year.

Other welcome surprises: the seven noms for Yellowjackets, including nods for Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci, and nods for Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) and Toheeb Jimoh and Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso).