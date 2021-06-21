Skip to main content
SAG Awards: 2022 Telecast Will Return to Live, Two-Hour Format

The 28th SAG Awards will take place on the last Sunday in February.

A year after the pandemic forced the Screen Actors Guild Awards to morph into a pre-recorded hourlong special, with participants signing confidentiality agreements to preserve the secrecy of the results until airtime, the awards season staple honoring the best of film and TV will be returning to business as usual.

The 28th SAG Awards will be a two-hour telecast that will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, organizers said Monday.

They also revealed the other key dates leading up to the big night, which appear below.

Monday, August 30, 2021

Submissions Open at sagawards.org/submissions

Friday, November 5, 2021

Submissions Close at 5 p.m. PT

Monday, December 6, 2021

Nominations Voting Opens

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Nominations Voting Closes at 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Nominations Announced

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Final Voting Opens

Friday, February 25, 2022

Final Voting Closes at 12 Noon PT

Sunday, February 27, 2022

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Live on TNT and TBS

