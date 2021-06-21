SAG Awards: 2022 Telecast Will Return to Live, Two-Hour Format

A year after the pandemic forced the Screen Actors Guild Awards to morph into a pre-recorded hourlong special, with participants signing confidentiality agreements to preserve the secrecy of the results until airtime, the awards season staple honoring the best of film and TV will be returning to business as usual.

The 28th SAG Awards will be a two-hour telecast that will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, organizers said Monday.

They also revealed the other key dates leading up to the big night, which appear below.

Monday, August 30, 2021 Submissions Open at sagawards.org/submissions Friday, November 5, 2021 Submissions Close at 5 p.m. PT Monday, December 6, 2021 Nominations Voting Opens Sunday, January 9, 2022 Nominations Voting Closes at 5 p.m. PT Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Nominations Announced Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Final Voting Opens Friday, February 25, 2022 Final Voting Closes at 12 Noon PT