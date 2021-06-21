SAG Awards: 2022 Telecast Will Return to Live, Two-Hour Format

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
A year after the pandemic forced the Screen Actors Guild Awards to morph into a pre-recorded hourlong special, with participants signing confidentiality agreements to preserve the secrecy of the results until airtime, the awards season staple honoring the best of film and TV will be returning to business as usual.
The 28th SAG Awards will be a two-hour telecast that will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, organizers said Monday.
They also revealed the other key dates leading up to the big night, which appear below.
Monday, August 30, 2021
Submissions Open at sagawards.org/submissions
Friday, November 5, 2021
Submissions Close at 5 p.m. PT
Monday, December 6, 2021
Nominations Voting Opens
Sunday, January 9, 2022
Nominations Voting Closes at 5 p.m. PT
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Nominations Announced
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Final Voting Opens
Friday, February 25, 2022
Final Voting Closes at 12 Noon PT
Sunday, February 27, 2022
28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Live on TNT and TBS
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Tim Bevan
George Clooney, Kerry Washington, Don Cheadle and More Stars Backing Roybal School of Film and Television Production
-
-
Rambling Reporter
Kim Cattrall Is Not Traveling to Space on Artemis-1 But She Did Go to NASA Space Camp
-
john legend
John Legend Claims Designer Michael Costello Fabricated Direct Messages From Chrissy Teigen
-
Awards
Golden Globes: Two HFPA Members Resign, Calling Group “Toxic,” Vow to Form Competing Organization
-