Australian TV Veterans Launch Production Banner Sam Content

Australian TV veterans Sally Aitken (Playing with Sharks) and Aline Jacques (Lindy Chamberlain: The True Story) have partnered up to launch Sam Content, a new production banner that will operate out of Sydney.

The partners, who plan to serve as joint founders and co-CEOs, say the new outfit will develop and produce all genres of unscripted and scripted projects for both domestic Australian platforms and the international marketplace.

Sam Content will launch with four projects in various stages of production with Australian broadcasters and screen agencies. They include an untitled project about the beloved Australian band The Wiggles in partnership with Augusto Entertainment’s Cass Avery and Daniel Story, and Inconceivable: The Secret Business of Breeding Humans, a documentary for SBS about investigative journalist Sarah Dingle’s discovery at the age of 27 that her mother was impregnated with an anonymous donor sperm. Both projects received production funding from Screen Australia. Also in development is an architecture series and a feature music documentary, with additional details to be revealed at a later date. Additional projects will be announced in the coming months, the partners say.

Founders Aitken and Jacques bring a diverse mix of experiences to Sam Content. Aitken’s most recent film as writer and director, Playing with Sharks, premiered to strong reviews at Sundance and is nominated for a 2022 news and documentary Emmy. Her debut feature, A Cinematic Life, appeared in official competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 where she was also nominated for the Camera d’Or. Other major works include Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth (2021); The Pacific: In the Wake of Captain Cook with Sam Neill (2019); and Getting Frank Gehry (2015).

Jacques, meanwhile, has developed and produced documentaries across a wide range of genres for broadcasters and distributors including the ABC, SBS, BBC, National Geographic, Arte, PBS, Curiosity Stream and Discovery, as well as theatrical distributors, Madman and Universal Pictures. She has delivered programs such as The Pacific: In the Wake of Captain Cook with Sam Neill; Slim and I; Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian and The Living Universe.

“We’re thrilled to have a dynamic new home for our wide range of passions, interests and curiosities and look forward to continuing to grow our slate of documentary and drama projects with other like-minded creatives,” the two partners said in a joint statement. “With several projects underway and a pile more in development and imagination, our door is open to filmmakers both experienced and emerging to come and say hello to Sam, a place of trust, bold ideas and plenty of humor in realizing great stories.”