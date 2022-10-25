Tokyo: Sally Amaki, Jon Kabira to Host 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Japan (Exclusive)

Anime specialty service Crunchyroll has selected the star hosts for its first-ever live awards show, which will be held early next year in Japan. Renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and veteran entertainer Jon Kabira will co-host the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, the company said Tuesday at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

“We share a deep love of anime with Sally and Jon, and we’re so excited to have their energy and passion onstage with us at the Anime Awards next year,” said Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the creative forces behind anime’s biggest series and can’t wait to share more soon.”

Originally from Los Angeles, Sally Amaki is a member of the digital voice actor idol project 22/7 (Nanabun no Nijuni), a collaboration between Sony Music and ANIPLEX. Jon Kabira is a host and emcee with a long history in Japanese entertainment, working for many years across radio, music, sports and live entertainment.

“I’m very excited to see which anime will win in each category! I will do my best to host this exciting event!” said Amaki in a statement.

Added Jon Kabira: “I’m delighted and excited to be asked to host the seventh annual edition of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Sally Amaki and I are looking forward to the event together with the whole world.”

Crunchyroll, which is owned by Sony Group, is working to build the Crunchyroll Anime Awards into the leading yearly awards show honoring the creators, musicians, and performances across streaming and theatrical anime. The 2023 show will be the event’s seventh edition, but it will take place for the first time at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo on Saturday, March 4, 2023, with a live ceremony that will gather the studios, creators, and talent behind the anime community’s favorite series. Sony Music Solutions, part of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., will support Crunchyroll in the execution of the event. The event will be streamed on Crunchyroll for its global users.

Judges for the Anime Awards 2023 will be announced before the end of the year, with international fan vote on the final nominees beginning in early 2023. Reflecting the surging global popularity of anime, last year a record 16.9 million votes were cast by global fans for nominees representing nearly 40 anime studios across eight streaming platforms.