Sam Esmail, ‘Palm Springs’ Writer Land Drama ‘The Resort’ at Peacock

Peacock, Sam Esmail and the writer of Palm Springs are teaming for a drama series.

The NBCUniversal streaming service has picked up eight episodes of The Resort from Andy Siara, who wrote the Sundance breakout Palm Springs. Universal Studio Group’s UCP and Esmail Corp (Mr. Robot, Amazon’s Homecoming) produce.

In development for more than a year, The Resort is described as a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage and family vacations, set against one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries.

“Andy and Esmail Corp have a distinct point of view exploring off-kilter, genre-bending storytelling that is infused with humanity and compelling characters,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The Resort has everything viewers are looking for in their next escape drama — thrill, mystery, love and a tropical backdrop.”

Added UCP president Beatrice Springborn, “The Resort is a dream-come-true collaboration between Andy and Esmail Corp, two creative forces who from Palm Springs to Mr. Robot have continued to reinvent and subvert genre with heart. By combining an unsolved crime investigation with an exploration of marriage in a tropical location, they have designed a show for the Peacock audience that is fresh, fun and relatable.”

The series is the second collaboration between Siara, Esmail and Peacock: Siara is a writer and co-producer on Angelyne, a limited series about the L.A. billboard icon starring Emmy Rossum and based on a 2017 Hollywood Reporter story. Esmail (who’s married to Rossum) is exec producing.

Esmail, who has an overall deal at UCP, executive produces The Resort with Siara, Allison Miller and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp (via Anonymous Content). Esmail Corp’s Sarah Matte is a co-exec producer.

Siara’s was a writer on AMC’s cult favorite Lodge 49 and was a member of indie rock band The Henry Clay People. He’s repped by UTA, LBI Entertainment and Morris Yorn.