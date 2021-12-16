Sam Waterston Officially Returning for ‘Law & Order’ Revival at NBC

Jack McCoy is officially returning to Law & Order.

Following prolonged negotiations, Sam Waterston has closed a deal to return for NBC’s Law & Order revival. The casting means Waterston will appear in 17 of the show’s 21 seasons, as the revival is being billed as a continuation of the series that launched a multibillion-dollar franchise.

Waterston first joined L&O in season five and remained through season 20, when NBC unceremoniously canceled the drama before it could snap Gunsmoke’s record for the longest-running primetime series. (Spinoff SVU accomplished that feat recently.)

The actor, who will wrap Netflix’s Grace & Frankie next year, joins Anthony Anderson as actors set to return and reprise their roles on L&O. (Anderson has a one-year deal to return.) New faces joining the franchise include Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan and Camryn Manheim. Following its linear premiere on NBC, episodes of the iconic series will be available on Peacock (and Hulu) in a move that could ultimately help drive interest to NBCUniversal’s struggling streamer.

Wolf exec produces the Universal TV series alongside showrunner and frequent collaborator Rick Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

L&O returns Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. on NBC.