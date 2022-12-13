Samantha Bee Sets Touring Live Show ‘Your Favorite Woman’

Samantha Bee is taking her show on the road. Literally.

Kicking off April 7, the former host of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will roll out her first national tour, which has her visiting at least 15 cities, including Newark, NJ, where she’ll begin. The stage show, which a press release describes as an “obscene vanity project,” is comically titled, Your Favorite Woman.

As the release notes, the show “promises to remind you women are inherently magical beings despite what six Supreme Court justices and your Instagram feed wants you to believe.” It will feature Bee’s signature comedy, memorable visual aids and “debunked myths that have been drilled into our heads since the dawn of recorded history,” much as her Emmy-winning, TBS late-night show did for seven years before it was abruptly canceled this summer.

“Many of the best segments we did on Full Frontal focused on making complex issues more accessible,” noted Bee. “And I am called to do that once again. Not sure why. Nothing much is happening in the world of women’s bodily autonomy, so I am taking it upon myself to teach the parts of Sex Ed that should’ve been taught by your gym teacher.”

Like her TBS series, which raised over $2 million for various charities over the course of its run, Bee’s stage show promises to have a philanthropic angle, too. She will be selling T-shirts at every venue to benefit Noise for Now. The show is being presented under Bee and producing partner Kristen Everman’s banner, Swimsuit Competition, and produced by Kim Burdges with tour production from Maggie Seidel at M2M Entertainment.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to reach a theater full of people at once, instead of my other plan – to individually knock on doors and deliver this show in living room after living room,” added Bee, a one-time Daily Show correspondent. “And so, in the immortal words of one of our most renowned news icons: ‘WE’LL DO IT LIVE. F*CK IT.'”