‘The Sandman’ Gets Netflix Premiere Date and Trailer

The Sandman will awaken in the summer.

Netflix has set a premiere date for the highly anticipated series based on the DC graphic novels by Neil Gaiman. It’s set to premiere Aug. 5.

A full trailer for The Sandman also debuted Monday, following a teaser from September 2021 that showed how Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance) imprisoned Dream (Tom Sturridge). The new trailer highlights much more of the show’s large ensemble, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine. Additionally, Netflix announced that Mark Hamill will voice the character of Merv Pumpkinhead.

The cast also includes Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young and Patton Oswalt.

Netflix describes The Sandman as “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

Netflix won rights to the show in 2019 with an 11-episode, straight to series pickup (and a hefty price tag). Warner Bros. TV produces; Gaiman, Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy) and David S. Goyer (Blade, The Dark Knight) are writing the series, with Heinberg serving as showrunner. All three are executive producers.

Watch the trailer below.