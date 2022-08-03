This Week in TV: ‘The Sandman,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ NFL Preseason

A long anticipated adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic The Sandman makes its debut this week, with the creator heavily involved in the production. Hulu and FX’s Reservation Dogs begins its second season, and NFL programming begins its takeover of the TV schedule.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials for Aug. 3-9. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Adaptations of The Sandman — be they feature films or TV series — have started and stopped numerous times since the 1990s. Warner Bros. TV and Netflix, working with Neil Gaiman, finally got a series rolling in late 2019, and the finished product debuts Friday. Tom Sturridge stars as Dream/Morpheus, who’s captured in an occult ritual in the early 20th century and escapes 106 years later, setting about to rebuild his kingdom. Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance and Kirby Howell-Baptiste also star. It premieres Friday on Netflix.

Also on streaming …

Season two of the FX-produced Reservation Dogs (Wednesday, Hulu) is “every bit as good as the first, maybe better,” writes THR critic Daniel Fienberg (who, incidentaily, ranked season one the third best series of 2021). Beavis and Butt-Head (Thursday, Paramount+) are back — cool. The Issa Rae-produced Sweet Life: Los Angeles begins a new season Thursday on HBO Max. Comedy Outlaws (Friday, Prime Video) debuts its second season. Disney+ goes on a Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation Friday.

On broadcast …

Football: It’s August, which means that the ramp-up to the NFL season is beginning. The preseason slate opens with the annual Hall of Fame game (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Thursday, NBC), which features the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars (see also the cable rundown below). The preseason slate begins in earnest next week with every team taking the field.

Also: ABC airs its annual CMA Fest special, featuring a host of country music stars, at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The CW reopens Killer Camp at 8 p.m. Friday. Nope star Keke Palmer hosts a new version of Password (10 p.m. Tuesday, NBC), which follows the first live America’s Got Talent (8 p.m.) of the season.

On cable …

Did we mention football? If a single preseason game isn’t enough, HBO also has a new season of Hard Knocks beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday. The 17th preseason edition of the series will follow head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions through training camp.

Also: Africa’s Wild Year (8 p.m. Saturday, BBC America) tracks 365 days among the continent’s diverse wildlife). Epix docuseries My Life as a Rolling Stone (9 p.m. Sunday) profiles the legendary rock band one member at a time, starting with Mick Jagger.