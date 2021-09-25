‘Sandman’ Teaser Trailer From Netflix Reveals Tom Sturridge as Dream

Ready to be off to never-never land?

Here’s the first look at the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s iconic Sandman graphic novel.

Below is a clip from the upcoming Netflix series. The video shows the villain Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance) capturing the show’s protagonist, Dream (Tom Sturridge).

The video was part of Netflix’s Tudum fan event Saturday.

The series is described as: “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

Other actors on the show include Gwendoline Christie (as Lucifer), Joely Richardson (Ethel Cripps), David Thewlis (John Dee), Patton Oswalt (voice of Matthew the Raven) and Stephen Fry (Gilbert).

Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman) is the showrunner and David S. Goyer (Batman Begins) is executive producer. There is no premiere date yet set.