Sandra Stern Promoted at Lionsgate TV

Longtime Lionsgate TV exec Sandra Stern has earned her chairman stripes.

The exec, who has been with the studio for nearly two decades, has been upped to vice chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group.

The promotion comes after Stern has guided Lionsgate’s television business to record-breaking revenue growth and a year in which the studio has a record 14 new shows picked up to series and 15 current series renewed for additional seasons. The studio — and Stern — are behind such shows as ABC’s Home Economics, Fox’s Welcome to Flatch and CBS’ Ghosts. She also set up the likes of Julia, Minx, Love and Death, Love Life, Mythic Quest, P-Valley, The Serpent Queen and three additional installments of the Power universe, among others, while also expanding the John Wick franchise with the upcoming Peacock series The Continental.

“Sandra is a great partner, an outstanding executive and one of the best dealmakers in the business,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “With Kevin Beggs and Sandra leading the way, our television business is positioned to create growing value and increasing profitability as its current slate continues to mature and exciting new properties are added.”

On the corporate deal-making side, she led Lionsgate’s investment in U.K. talent management and production company 42 and helped to renew the studio’s partnership with BBC Studios Los Angeles and a first-look deal with Spyglass Media Group.

“Sandra is a gifted negotiator with an intuitive understanding of the needs of our streaming, broadcast and cable partners as well as a unique ability to create win/win relationships,” said Lionsgate Television Group chair and creative chief Beggs, who inked a new long-term deal with the studio earlier this year and to whom Stern reports. “After nearly 20 years, our partnership continues to grow and evolve with the fast-changing television landscape.”

Stern has also had her hand on hits including Lionsgate’s Mad Men, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, Nashville and Orange Is the New Black.