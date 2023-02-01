Sandy Hook Gun Lawsuit to Be Dramatized in Limited Series

A lawsuit brought by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting victims against a gun manufacturer will be the subject of a limited series project.

Echo Lake Entertainment (Hulu’s The Great, The Girl From Plainville) is producing the project from Robin Swicord (When They See Us, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Sarah Koskoff (Hello I Must Be Going) and Echo Lake’s Mary Jane Skalski, with consultation from several families involved in the suit.

Koskoff also has a personal connection to the story: Her brother, Josh Koskoff, was the plaintiffs’ lawyer in the case. Josh Koskoff will also consult on the project, which has yet to be to be shopped to potential outlets.

The limited series will tell the story of how nine Sandy Hook families sued to hold Remington Arms — at the time of the mass shooting owned by venture capital firm Cerberus Capital Management —accountable for manufacturing and marketing the assault rifle used in the shooting. Josh Koskoff took the case, knowing nothing about guns or gun laws, and despite dire warnings from the legal community that the case was doomed. Remington and the families settled the case in February 2022, with the arms maker agreeing to pay $73 million and releasing thousands of internal documents from the years leading up to the December 2012 mass murder.

“This is a series about accountability,” said Swicord. “As a society, we are used to seeing the largest corporations shield themselves from liability. But these Sandy Hook families found a lawyer who had as much fight in him as they had and who was undaunted by the roadblocks they faced. What [Josh] Koskoff and the families found through research, discovery and industry whistleblowers revealed how Wall Street greed drives big business no matter the human cost.”

Swicord, Sarah Koskoff and Skalski will be executive producers on the project.